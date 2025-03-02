Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $56,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $393,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 82,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.9% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 343,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,315,000 after purchasing an additional 118,989 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

