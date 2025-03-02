Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Lowered by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,248 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,420 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,155,000 after buying an additional 1,343,596 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,958.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 276,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,680,000 after buying an additional 263,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,478,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $237.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.19 and a 200-day moving average of $242.32. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $209.81 and a one year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

