Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Short Interest Down 47.0% in February

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the January 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Edible Garden Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of Edible Garden stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,559. Edible Garden has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Edible Garden
