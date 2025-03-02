Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Short Interest Down 47.0% in February

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the January 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Edible Garden Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Edible Garden stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,559. Edible Garden has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

