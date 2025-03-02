Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $47.90 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

