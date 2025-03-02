Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and $79.70 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00025909 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,714,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,389,772,996 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Artificial Superintelligence Alliance has a current supply of 2,714,493,896.672 with 2,389,774,485.35683675 in circulation. The last known price of Artificial Superintelligence Alliance is 0.64326401 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 441 active market(s) with $76,092,118.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fetch.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

