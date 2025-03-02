PCG Asset Management LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

PCG Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 31,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 2.0% of PCG Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,733,000. TPG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 547,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 48,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.