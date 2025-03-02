Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases 137 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Kerusso Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 17,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $362.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.26 and a 200-day moving average of $365.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $282.09 and a 1-year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $403.31.

Sherwin-Williams Profile



The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

