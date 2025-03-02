Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in February

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS HTCMY traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $51.89. 5,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.63. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.75.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile
