Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in February

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS HTCMY traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $51.89. 5,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.63. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.75.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks.

