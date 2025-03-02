Short Interest in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Drops By 63.3%

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the January 31st total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $143.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.60. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CB Financial Services

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles R. Guthrie sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $111,431.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,780.22. This represents a 18.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark E. Fox sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $111,447.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,541. This represents a 23.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,703 shares of company stock valued at $247,995 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 29,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1,093.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

