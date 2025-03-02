Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Today – March 1st

Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Gilead Sciences, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, and Abbott Laboratories are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of companies that research, develop, produce, and market drugs and other healthcare products. They are heavily influenced by factors such as scientific breakthroughs, clinical trial results, and regulatory approvals, making them a unique segment of the market that can exhibit both significant growth potential and volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $15.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $920.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,069,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,043. The company has a market capitalization of $872.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $711.40 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $814.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $849.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

AbbVie stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,131,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.98. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $209.60. The company has a market capitalization of $369.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

JNJ traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,037,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The company has a market cap of $397.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.31. 12,602,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,608,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.94. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $114.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.23. 15,478,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,295,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.04 and a 52-week high of $134.63.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.43. 51,497,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,648,711. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,753,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,289. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $99.71 and a 1-year high of $138.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $239.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

