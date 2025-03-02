CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in CF Industries by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.54.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $80.99 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $98.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,670. This trade represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,389 shares of company stock worth $1,455,965. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

