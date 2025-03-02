Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 330.95 ($4.16) and traded as high as GBX 336.60 ($4.23). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 331 ($4.16), with a volume of 12,552,805 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 610 ($7.67) to GBX 600 ($7.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 282.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 329.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £498.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, insider Mike Morgan sold 10,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £26,232.85 ($32,993.15). 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.