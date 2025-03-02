Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 330.95 ($4.16) and traded as high as GBX 336.60 ($4.23). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 331 ($4.16), with a volume of 12,552,805 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 610 ($7.67) to GBX 600 ($7.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
In related news, insider Mike Morgan sold 10,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £26,232.85 ($32,993.15). 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
