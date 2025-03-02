Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,612,682,000 after purchasing an additional 438,007 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $805,692,000 after buying an additional 381,873 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $692,701,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,830,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,439,000 after buying an additional 518,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,271,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,593,000 after buying an additional 858,704 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.5 %

CMG stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

