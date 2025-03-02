HC Advisors LLC Buys 1,096 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.4% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE XOM opened at $111.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $104.03 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $483.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.