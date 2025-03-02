Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.16 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $10,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,362,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $204.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.96. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.69 and a 12 month high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.13.

In other news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

