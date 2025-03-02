Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GTLS. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $190.58 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.68 and its 200-day moving average is $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

