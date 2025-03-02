Space Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 27th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Eaton are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares in companies that develop and provide technologies for space exploration, satellite communications, and related aerospace services. They represent a segment of the market focused on innovations that support both government and commercial ventures into space, with investors betting on the continued expansion of the space economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.82. 20,314,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,938,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $130.66 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $9.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $503.89. 2,234,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.17. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $507.00.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

NYSE ETN traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $292.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.55. Eaton has a twelve month low of $255.65 and a twelve month high of $379.99.

