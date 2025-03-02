Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$109.75 and traded as high as C$112.72. Canadian Pacific Kansas City shares last traded at C$112.69, with a volume of 2,835,777 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.86.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of C$105.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$109.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Maeghan Dawn Albiston sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.10, for a total transaction of C$307,694.64. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.30, for a total transaction of C$1,664,359.45. Insiders sold 88,994 shares of company stock worth $9,572,099 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.