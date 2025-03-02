Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$109.75 and traded as high as C$112.72. Canadian Pacific Kansas City shares last traded at C$112.69, with a volume of 2,835,777 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.86.
View Our Latest Analysis on CP
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.
Insider Activity
In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Maeghan Dawn Albiston sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.10, for a total transaction of C$307,694.64. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.30, for a total transaction of C$1,664,359.45. Insiders sold 88,994 shares of company stock worth $9,572,099 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.