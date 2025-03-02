Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.1% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE XOM opened at $111.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $104.03 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $483.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

