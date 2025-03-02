McGrath & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

McGrath & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,888,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,320 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 302,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $111.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $104.03 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

