Tower View Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williamson Legacy Group LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 126,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AER has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.17.

AerCap Trading Up 0.6 %

AER opened at $103.14 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.06.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AerCap’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

AerCap declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

