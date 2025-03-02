First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Down 38.1% in February

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the January 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,010,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 726,220 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 86.3% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 393,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 182,207 shares during the period. CF Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $756,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.42. 59,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,022. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

