Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE HD opened at $396.69 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.36 and a 200-day moving average of $399.06. The firm has a market cap of $394.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

