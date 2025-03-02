Short Interest in N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO) Decreases By 38.9%

N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,600 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 665,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
N2OFF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NITO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,205,938. N2OFF has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.
