Short Interest in N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO) Decreases By 38.9%

N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,600 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 665,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

N2OFF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NITO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,205,938. N2OFF has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.

Get N2OFF alerts:

About N2OFF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

N2OFF, Inc, an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

Receive News & Ratings for N2OFF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N2OFF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.