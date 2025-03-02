Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,391,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $272,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $203.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.17 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.