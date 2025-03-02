GYEN Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $13.83 million and approximately $2,689.16 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GYEN

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 2,098,780,833 tokens. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

