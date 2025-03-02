Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW) Short Interest Down 51.7% in February

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the January 31st total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Tevogen Bio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TVGNW traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 53,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,857. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Tevogen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
Tevogen Bio Company Profile
