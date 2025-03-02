Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW) Short Interest Down 51.7% in February

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the January 31st total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Tevogen Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TVGNW traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 53,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,857. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Tevogen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

Get Tevogen Bio alerts:

Tevogen Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

Receive News & Ratings for Tevogen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tevogen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.