Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,206 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 31.6% in the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 91,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 67.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 21,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 92.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after buying an additional 38,728 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $190.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $220.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

