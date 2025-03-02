Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 0.9 %

HBM opened at C$10.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$7.87 and a 12 month high of C$14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.87.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.12.

Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals

In other news, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski purchased 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,068.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Alan Carter sold 8,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total transaction of C$106,105.36. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.