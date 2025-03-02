Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $204.88 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $12.89 or 0.00015156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $204.88 million and approximately $21.14 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00047040 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,892,619 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

