Keynote Financial Services LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,442.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 798.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,944,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,322,000 after buying an additional 88,692 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 956.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,143,000 after buying an additional 1,192,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,753,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,043,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,500,000 after acquiring an additional 31,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

