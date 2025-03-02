Keynote Financial Services LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,442.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 798.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,944,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,322,000 after buying an additional 88,692 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 956.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,143,000 after buying an additional 1,192,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,753,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,043,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,500,000 after acquiring an additional 31,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
Super Micro Computer Price Performance
Shares of SMCI stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Super Micro Computer
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
About Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Super Micro Computer
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.