Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,159 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 203.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in EOG Resources by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,083 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.83 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.30 and its 200 day moving average is $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

