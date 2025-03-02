West Michigan Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,381 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.68.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

