Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PIE traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $18.56. 10,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,562. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0369 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

