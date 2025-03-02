Short Interest in Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Rises By 144.1%

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 144.1% from the January 31st total of 815,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 26.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Azitra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.36. 422,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,773,634. Azitra has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of Azitra

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Azitra stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Free Report) by 196.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,866 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Azitra worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Azitra Company Profile

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

