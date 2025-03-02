iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 117,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 62,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 108,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SHY stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.03.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.