Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 716 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Netflix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after buying an additional 156,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,829,494,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $434,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,380 shares of company stock valued at $290,016,164. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $980.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $947.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $832.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

