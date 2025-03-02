Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Short Interest Up 225.9% in February

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, an increase of 225.9% from the January 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS RRTS opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $7.22.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.

