Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,175 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA opened at $174.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.71. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $206.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

