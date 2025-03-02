Maia Wealth LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Maia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000.

NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $41.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.13. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

