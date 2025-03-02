Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 50,046 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,046 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $23,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 391.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

REET opened at $24.99 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

