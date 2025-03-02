Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Invests $3.42 Million in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $102.48 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $130.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

