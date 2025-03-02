Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 2,027 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

