West Michigan Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,010 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,045.1% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 889,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 811,711 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 442.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.