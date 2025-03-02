Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,214 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,063 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $18,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Target by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,002 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Target by 6.2% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in Target by 1.3% during the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 10,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $124.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.77 and a 200-day moving average of $142.39. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Target Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Target from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.93.

Target Profile



Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

