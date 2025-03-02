Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 1,931.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,615,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,668 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $12,633,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 765.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 635,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $6,714,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTST. Capital One Financial began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised NETSTREIT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NTST opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.54 and a beta of 1.00. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently -525.00%.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

