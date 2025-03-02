Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.03. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $111.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

