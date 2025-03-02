John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,302 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.0% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,413,570,000 after acquiring an additional 92,112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 547,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,867,000 after purchasing an additional 631,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,978,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,458,000 after purchasing an additional 265,789 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $212.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

