West Michigan Advisors LLC Takes $284,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 280,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,758,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $28,242,361.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 482,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,742,252.98. This represents a 78.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $138,969.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,632.75. The trade was a 4.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,008,465 shares of company stock worth $416,952,167. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.