20,121 Shares in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Bought by Noble Wealth Management PBC

Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MVF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 233.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
MVF stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
